Daily UI Day 4 - Calculator

Daily UI Day 4 - Calculator app ui design
Here's a quick design UI for today's challenge – Calculator.

My process for this is

First: I created a component for the button.
Second: Added variants and tweaked colors to be used for the numbers, equation symbols, and equal sign.

Tool used: Figma
Plugin: Image palette generator
Color palete from: https://coolors.co/

#DailyUI

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
