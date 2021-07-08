Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nicolas Donati

Greenery - Plant management app

Greenery - Plant management app design app animation
I've finally completed the design for Greenery, the plant management app. I've played around with neumorphism in some instances. Here you can only see the splash screen and one of the onboarding screens. Please let me know what you think, I'd love to hear that!

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
