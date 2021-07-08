Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
xolve branding

Ambrosia stationery design | by xolve branding

xolve branding
xolve branding
  • Save
Ambrosia stationery design | by xolve branding ambrosia xolve branding logo application design graphic design stationery design stationery branding
Download color palette

xolve wanted to communicate that Ambrosia is not just a meal, but rather a full experience defined by a tasty menu, attentive service, and complementary design.

Canary yellow is paired with orange and deep-sea green for a captivating analogous color scheme. The bright yellow and orange tones convey warmth and vibrance, which starkly contrast against the green. The three colors together connote life, energy, and creativity, creating a positive and welcoming aura for the café.

full showcase - http://www.xolvebranding.com/work/ambrosia-cafe-bistro/

xolve is a branding and design agency based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. xolve helps business build meaningful brand, packaging design, website development.

xolve branding
xolve branding

More by xolve branding

View profile
    • Like