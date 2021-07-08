Ambrosia stationery design | by xolve branding

xolve wanted to communicate that Ambrosia is not just a meal, but rather a full experience defined by a tasty menu, attentive service, and complementary design.

Canary yellow is paired with orange and deep-sea green for a captivating analogous color scheme. The bright yellow and orange tones convey warmth and vibrance, which starkly contrast against the green. The three colors together connote life, energy, and creativity, creating a positive and welcoming aura for the café.

full showcase - http://www.xolvebranding.com/work/ambrosia-cafe-bistro/

xolve is a branding and design agency based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. xolve helps business build meaningful brand, packaging design, website development.