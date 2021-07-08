Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Design by HCA

Snapchat Geofilter / Fon

Design by HCA
Design by HCA
  • Save
Snapchat Geofilter / Fon graphic design norway fon snapchat geofilters snapchat
Download color palette

This Geofilter is inspired by the old, wooden church located in the small area called Fon (in Revetal, Norway). This filter was my second ever accepted geofilter, and I have plans to make an updated one with better graphics!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Design by HCA
Design by HCA

More by Design by HCA

View profile
    • Like