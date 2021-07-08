Behance Project, Hexagon Logo Collection

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122965939/Hexagon-Logo-Collection-SecondEight

This is a new project I just uploaded at my Behance portfolio which includes different Hexagon logos done with different concepts throughout the years!

Let me know what you think!

Get in touch with me:

contact@secondeight.net ◆ www.secondeight.net ◆ Instagram ◆ Behance