Snapchat Geofilter / Ilebrekke

Snapchat Geofilter / Ilebrekke ilebrekke norway snapchat geofilters snapchat graphic design
To show the identity of the new residential area of Ilebrekke, located in Tønsberg, I chose to use the grafiti style to reflect on the new, modern residents.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
