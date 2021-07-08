Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maryna Salnytska

Lemon animation

Maryna Salnytska
Maryna Salnytska
  • Save
Lemon animation after effects animation
Download color palette

My first Lemon animation in Adobe After Effects (tnks Pixel on Youtube)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Maryna Salnytska
Maryna Salnytska

More by Maryna Salnytska

View profile
    • Like