Aiways Denmark - Car configurator

I've head the pleasure of designing a custom car configurator and landing page for Aiways Denmark in connection with Aiways' launch of their U5 model in Denmark.

I was the sole designer on the project, leading the design process from start to end, all the way from the sketching and prototyping phase to designing the interfaces pixel-by-pixel.

Super exciting project!

See the live result at: https://aiways-danmark.dk/products/u5

/Rasmus