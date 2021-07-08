Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aiways Denmark - Car configurator

Aiways Denmark - Car configurator prototype customize minimal web ux ui design interface design accordion tabs automotive configure product design configurator car interface
I've head the pleasure of designing a custom car configurator and landing page for Aiways Denmark in connection with Aiways' launch of their U5 model in Denmark.

I was the sole designer on the project, leading the design process from start to end, all the way from the sketching and prototyping phase to designing the interfaces pixel-by-pixel.

Super exciting project!

See the live result at: https://aiways-danmark.dk/products/u5

/Rasmus

