BuyPower App Redesign - Screens

BuyPower App Redesign - Screens
BuyPower NG solves a problem many Nigerians face and that is purchasing electricity units with ease. I recently observed a friend try to use the app, so I decided to do a redesign .

Here are the Log In, Home and Profile I designed.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
