Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bhuvan Bhardwaj

Farming Business logo

Bhuvan Bhardwaj
Bhuvan Bhardwaj
  • Save
Farming Business logo farming business logo business logo cows ux ui music branding logo illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

This design came up with some new and exciting challenges, and that is what I love the most about logo designing. You get to experience new project statements daily. The client wanted something unique and different for their new farming business, they showed interests of adding dairy farming model primararily to their logo. So, I came up with this logo idea design having a cow, near its shelter and some trees. Hope you like it!

Bhuvan Bhardwaj
Bhuvan Bhardwaj

More by Bhuvan Bhardwaj

View profile
    • Like