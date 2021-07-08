Farming Business logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This design came up with some new and exciting challenges, and that is what I love the most about logo designing. You get to experience new project statements daily. The client wanted something unique and different for their new farming business, they showed interests of adding dairy farming model primararily to their logo. So, I came up with this logo idea design having a cow, near its shelter and some trees. Hope you like it!