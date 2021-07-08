Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Snapchat Geofilter / Tønsberg City

Snapchat Geofilter / Tønsberg City tonsberg norway geofilter snapchat snapchat geofilter graphic design
The city of Tønsberg is known for its medieval festivals and for its rich viking history. To commemorate this I incorporated it into my design. Tønsberg is also Norway's oldest town.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
