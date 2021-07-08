Professional amazon and ecommerce product video

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Are you looking for E-Commerce product video ADVERTISEMENT for your Etsy, Shopify, Amazon, Ali Express, eBay or other online Shop?

I will make Remarkable video ads for your E-Commerce Shop.

You'll get these services from me :

MS DESIGN Produce Eye Catching E-Commerce Product ADVERTISEMENT Video ads
Video Clips of Your Product "In Action" (We Provide These)
Banner , Catalog , Price sticker , Offer etc Animation
Multiple orientation support ( Vertical , Horizontal and Square )
Product Logo Animation Intro & outro
Based on any Niche Product
Product Specification
Inclusion of Professional Photos / Videos of Your Product (That YOU PROVIDE!)
Follow all platform strict guidelines
Support all Social Media Platform
Up to 30-90 Sec Full HD stock videos + Background music
Facebook Friendly Ads ( NO Video Ad Rejections )
Dynamic Text Added
1080 HD mp4 or DVD (ISO image).Select one when ordering.

