EP002 - Sign Up

EP002 - Sign Up library system design app mobile profile account create registration login sign in sign up ui design styleguide design system
The second episode is here 🚀

In this episode I’m sharing 3 different layouts for the Sign Up 🔑

1. You can Sign Up with your phone number, with the email or social account and you have the option to login if you’ve already an account.

2. There is the option to login with your credential email and password, or to choose to go further with the social accounts.

3. Login with your email or phone number, or you have the option to create a new account from scratch.

I hope this was interesting and useful! See you soon! 🙌

