Brocco Lee

Brocco Lee pixel-art broccoli food character art game
Character idea for a game. Although quite cheerful and happy in this shot, Brocco Lee is hell-bent on destroying unhealthy fast foods after being disgarded in the bin since no one wanted to eat him :'(

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
