Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Designer Liton

JP logo mark

Designer Liton
Designer Liton
  • Save
JP logo mark logo logo mark minimal logo motion graphics vect lance camera illustration unique logo modern logo icon branding
Download color palette

JP-Logo Mark

JP is a Photoshoot company.
Concept ingredients:
1. Letter JP
2. Camera lance
3. Camera I con (for smart and secure units)

Currently looking for feedback as this project is still ongoing.

Interested in working with me?

Let's make a mark, together!
E-mail: mdliton.gd@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Facebook | Fiverr

Designer Liton
Designer Liton

More by Designer Liton

View profile
    • Like