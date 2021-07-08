Ivan Hanif

Game Online Jockey Dashboard Exploration - Jokigan

Ivan Hanif
Ivan Hanif
  • Save
Game Online Jockey Dashboard Exploration - Jokigan game online jockey game web design web ux design app uidesign uiux ui ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!
This is the result of my UI exploration, still the same dark theme as the previous exploration, and today I explore about Game Online Jockey Dashboard - Jokigan.

What do you think?
Press "L" if you love it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.
Thanks! 🔥

Instagram
Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Ivan Hanif
Ivan Hanif

More by Ivan Hanif

View profile
    • Like