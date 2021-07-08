Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 08 - Leftover food

Plastic Free July 08 - Leftover food
Day 08 Containers for leftover food
I find it easier to use containers to store leftover fruits & veges or food, and haven't used plastic wraps for quite a while.

