Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gabriela Gurgui

Reading on the couch illustration

Gabriela Gurgui
Gabriela Gurgui
  • Save
Reading on the couch illustration brand sprint design sprint digital agency design studio nonprofit brand mascot 2d character mascot character design lamp couch vector illustration vector illustrations digital illustration branding studio social enterprise branding illustration brandenstein
Download color palette

Are you a social enterprise, a socially responsible business, a nonprofit, or a social impact business? Let's create your brand in 7 weeks 👉 Contact us

Medium | Twitter | Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

Gabriela Gurgui
Gabriela Gurgui

More by Gabriela Gurgui

View profile
    • Like