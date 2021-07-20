Events Website Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Events are popular among people and with a huge flow of information and daily interactions they are all just used to do everything online. This project was about planing professional events and seminars upfront. It's all in one place, from buying tickets to physical seminars to reserving your spot on a webinar. Typography, color palette, and shapes are all formed together to let users get what they need quickly and elegantly.
Welcome to read more about what makes a good landing page, learn is the Webflow website development platform right for your business, and how to deal with typography in UI design.
