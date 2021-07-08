Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nata Miklashevskaya

Online store of natural cosmetics The Ordinary (concept)

Online store of natural cosmetics The Ordinary (concept) ux ui design
Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a Modern and Trending Landing Page UI for online cosmetics store . I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
