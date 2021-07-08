Online store of natural cosmetics The Ordinary (concept)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers,
Presenting a Modern and Trending Landing Page UI for online cosmetics store . I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.
Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.
If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️