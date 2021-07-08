Exploration stylescape 1 - Literary community-driven website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello there dribbblers! We posted a sneakpeek last week, and here is the full stylescape we did as an exploration. This is one of the rejected explorations for a client that we updated and revamped a bit to fit an imaginary Literature community-driven website filled with warm tones and slightly tropical vibes. We wanted to convey the concepts of explorations of new (literary) territories and adventures being uncovered reading. We hope you like it!
