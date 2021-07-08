Public Icons (4K+)

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
4K+ publicly available SVG icons for personal use here at https://github.com/jishanshaikh4/all-icons/. HD previews of all the icons available at https://jishanshaikh4.github.io/all-icons/.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
