Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael

Typographic composition (Shopping Bag)

Michael
Michael
  • Save
Typographic composition (Shopping Bag) bagpatterns shoppingbagdesign paperbags custompaperbag paperbagcustom paperbagstore paperbag shoppingbags shoppingbag patterndesigns patterns pattern patterndesign kaleidoscopic typography print printdesign typographic typetreatment
Download color palette

Designed several typographic compositions. They could be used in merchandise (posters, gifts, souvenirs, t-shirts, mugs).

Check out more on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103827133/Love

Создал несколько шрифтовых композиций и оформил их в виде сувениров (плакатов, постеров, футболок, кружек).

2828026e9d5f9c10d80bbeeac044f7ef
Rebound of
Typographic compositons (Bag)
By Michael
Michael
Michael

More by Michael

View profile
    • Like