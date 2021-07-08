Anton Borzenkov

Equipment icon set

Equipment icon set pos kitchen terminal payment scales box printer scanner set equipment minimal icons
A small piece of work on the landing page, I had to draw icons for equipment that can be connected to our cash registers.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
