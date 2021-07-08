Nintendo eShop Redesign Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble! For my first shot, I've decided to upload an older redesign concept I've had for the Nintendo Switch eShop. The main goal was to create a navigation scheme, that could run more fluid on the console (by limiting the amount of UI changes occuring during navigation)