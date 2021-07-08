Laura Heimann

Nintendo eShop Redesign Concept

Hello Dribbble! For my first shot, I've decided to upload an older redesign concept I've had for the Nintendo Switch eShop. The main goal was to create a navigation scheme, that could run more fluid on the console (by limiting the amount of UI changes occuring during navigation)

