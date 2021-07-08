Coffee Machine Mobile Application

Hey, dribbblers!👋

Happy to present you my new concept design of Coffee Machine Mobile App. Hope you'll like it.

Press "L" if you like the design and subscribe for more cool stuff.

Don't hesitate to share your thoughts about our design

Do you need a unique design? I'm available for projects!

Send your offers to 👉 vitaliionline@gmail.com

Follow me

Behance | Instagram | Linkedin