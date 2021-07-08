Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Petar Kilibarda

Michigan Music Video Awards 2

Petar Kilibarda
Petar Kilibarda
Michigan Music Video Awards 2 simple flower modern awards video music michigan
Logo proposal for an annual music video awards in Marshall, Michigan.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Petar Kilibarda
Petar Kilibarda
Logo, Illustrations & Brand Identity
