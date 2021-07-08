Text Effects

Leather Debossed Logo Mockup

Leather Debossed Logo Mockup branding motion graphics graphic design animation illustration design 80s logo text logo light designposter 3d text 3d monogram 3dmetal leather
Use this leather debossed logo mockup to showcase your stationery logos with beautiful leather cover diary. You can add your designs to this mockup with a single click using the smart object feature. You can also customize the shadows and effects using well-named layers.

