🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello folks 👋!
Here’s a great functionality designed for real-time data monitoring 🔍⏲️. It’s super useful for manufacturing 🏭, especially when using back-end IoT solutions 🤖. The data collected by IoT sensors or hardware is depicted within the interactive diagrams 📊. The user can react quickly to occurring issues or alerts ⚠️. The designed solution is a helpful hand in any manufacturing jobs that require ad hoc actions.