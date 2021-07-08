Hello folks 👋!

Here’s a great functionality designed for real-time data monitoring 🔍⏲️. It’s super useful for manufacturing 🏭, especially when using back-end IoT solutions 🤖. The data collected by IoT sensors or hardware is depicted within the interactive diagrams 📊. The user can react quickly to occurring issues or alerts ⚠️. The designed solution is a helpful hand in any manufacturing jobs that require ad hoc actions.