Indar Joko

Tumbas - Ecommerce Website Design

Indar Joko
Indar Joko
Tumbas - Ecommerce Website Design
Hello all.

I want to share another my exploration. This design have purpose to create fresh design for Ecommerce website. Fully created using Figma. I like if you love and give some feedback. Really appreciate :D

I'm open for any UI design projects, just send messages to me indarfreelancer@gmail.com. Thanks.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Indar Joko
Indar Joko

