Genki Suzuki

Logo design ideas for Hikouritsu-toshi(Inefficient city)

Genki Suzuki
Genki Suzuki
  • Save
Logo design ideas for Hikouritsu-toshi(Inefficient city) design logodesign graphic design branding
Download color palette

The other logo ideas that it ended up not chosen for this project.
But I pretty like this one too.

Visit website to see full process:
https://genkisuzuki.com/work/hikouritsu-toshi

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Genki Suzuki
Genki Suzuki

More by Genki Suzuki

View profile
    • Like