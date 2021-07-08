Restaurant Hunting Web App.

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi, Dribbbles! 🤟
Here I show you a new product Web App about Restaurant Hunting UI KIT 🛍
Does anyone remember how difficult it become to find a good restaurant while you travel or stay in a hotel so breadhunt come to make your life easy, now you are just one click away from a good restaurant near by you.
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.