Daily UI 003: Landing Page

For the third day of the UI Challenge I created a landing page for an imagined Arabic restaurant called Spiced.
It is inspired by a beautiful place in my city that recently closed, they never had a website so this was how I imagined theirs to be. I wanted to keep it simple and visible, my starting point was never being able to find a restaurant's menu, so here I made sure that the menu catches the eye immediately.
The GIF is a bit grainy, but it's the best I could do. I am planning on becoming a pro member soon so I can post videos though.
If you like this, please "L" it, and if you have any recommendations, suggestions or whatever comes to mind, please comment! ❤️