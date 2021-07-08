Daily UI 003: Landing Page

For the third day of the UI Challenge I created a landing page for an imagined Arabic restaurant called Spiced.

It is inspired by a beautiful place in my city that recently closed, they never had a website so this was how I imagined theirs to be. I wanted to keep it simple and visible, my starting point was never being able to find a restaurant's menu, so here I made sure that the menu catches the eye immediately.

The GIF is a bit grainy, but it's the best I could do. I am planning on becoming a pro member soon so I can post videos though.

