Kathanik app icon design

Kathanik app is for those who love to read dharmik, Hindu culture oriented books, follow rituals and love to immerse themselves into activities. This app helps 50+ age group users to listen such content with ease, no spects, seating and reading small text from books. only listen to it and enjoy!. This app also keeps goal to attract youth listeners via its new audio book format so they can listen to it anywhere any time. Currently it supports only marathi language

I took minimalist and simple approach while designing this icon, I tried to resemble क with audio waves or broadcasting waves. I have shared process of this icon in last post. Colors were chosen from the same cultural landscape.