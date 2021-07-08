HRMS Employee Management App Design

Hello there,

HRMS Employee Management App exploration...

We're presenting here our employee management app design to improve the efficiency of all the employees and their respective managers.

This mobile app helps you to manage your employees more efficiently with its advanced features such as cloud sync, share detailed reports, tackling taxes, record additional expenses and salary/ bonus credit, etc.

The app allows the employees to generate detailed reports and manage transactions in general like salary, bonus, taxes, and so on.

Please have a look, and feel free to share your views on this.

Do you have such an idea?

