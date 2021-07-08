Alex Bellingham

Nav for ambiguous & unknown flight tracker navigation ui design plane matrix app mobile flight tracker ux ui
Been setting myself little 60 minute (or so) design challenges here & there where I just mess around to see how quick I can come up with something half decent.

Here is the first one I'm marginally happy with.

I call this piece..."nav for ambiguous & unknown flight tracker"

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
