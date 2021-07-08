Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abbas Rezaei

Book App

Abbas Rezaei
Abbas Rezaei
  • Save
Book App ui illustration illustrator app typography vector design yellow black book ux branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hello everyone, you see this design that I am very interested in, which is related to books, shopping, reading online, book specifications, etc., all in this program,

I hope you like and like it, thank you

Do you have a project?
AbbasRezaei4831@gmail.com

Abbas Rezaei
Abbas Rezaei

More by Abbas Rezaei

View profile
    • Like