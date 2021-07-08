Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Art Aasom

Cryptocurrency Launchpad UI

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
Hire Me
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Launchpad UI 3d cryptocurrency stake app light ui adobe xd vector landing page ui cryptocurrency landing page modern ui clean ui illustration app application ux ui design wallet ui crypto ui launchpad
Cryptocurrency Launchpad UI 3d cryptocurrency stake app light ui adobe xd vector landing page ui cryptocurrency landing page modern ui clean ui illustration app application ux ui design wallet ui crypto ui launchpad
Cryptocurrency Launchpad UI 3d cryptocurrency stake app light ui adobe xd vector landing page ui cryptocurrency landing page modern ui clean ui illustration app application ux ui design wallet ui crypto ui launchpad
Cryptocurrency Launchpad UI 3d cryptocurrency stake app light ui adobe xd vector landing page ui cryptocurrency landing page modern ui clean ui illustration app application ux ui design wallet ui crypto ui launchpad
Cryptocurrency Launchpad UI 3d cryptocurrency stake app light ui adobe xd vector landing page ui cryptocurrency landing page modern ui clean ui illustration app application ux ui design wallet ui crypto ui launchpad
Download color palette
  1. mockup 1.png
  2. mockup 3.png
  3. mockup 4.png
  4. mockup 5.png
  5. mockup 2.png

Hello Dribbblers!🏀Happy Thursday❤
Here's the presentation of a project we recently worked on!

Chadpad is a funding platform where you can raise capital for your projects through blockchain. The UI is designed to be simple, clean and elegant, so any user who visits our webapp is able to enjoy a great user experience!

Hope you guys love it!

Contact us, Let's talk in detail and get your project a limelight!
contact@artaasom.com

Visit us at: www.artaasom.com

Regards,
Art Aasom.

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
UX for the apps that thrive
Hire Me

More by Art Aasom

View profile
    • Like