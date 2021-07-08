Cryptocurrency Launchpad UI

Hello Dribbblers!🏀Happy Thursday❤

Here's the presentation of a project we recently worked on!

Chadpad is a funding platform where you can raise capital for your projects through blockchain. The UI is designed to be simple, clean and elegant, so any user who visits our webapp is able to enjoy a great user experience!

Hope you guys love it!

Contact us, Let's talk in detail and get your project a limelight!

contact@artaasom.com

Visit us at: www.artaasom.com

Regards,

Art Aasom.