Corporate ID Card design

Corporate ID Card design stationary designs
Hello!
This is my new Project.
If you like this, please don’t forgot to
Appreciate.

Features :
▣ CMYK Color mode ▣ 300DPI ▣ Adobe illustrator cc ▣ Adobe Photoshop cc
▣ High quality ▣ Unique design

Design Info :
▣ Size : 2.13x3.39 inch

Contact :
If you wanna order any similar project, Please contact me here
Email : 2d2ustudios@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
