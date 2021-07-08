Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nik Telegin
dentsu russia

Office navigation and desk booking service

Nik Telegin
dentsu russia
Nik Telegin for dentsu russia
Office navigation and desk booking service anti covid hot desk employee experience service design corporate portal dentsu russia ui ux map office map desk booking corporate website web real project product design dentsu
🇬🇧 Office navigation and desk booking service is a new service of our corporate portal One.
This is both a map of the office where you can find a colleague/meeting room/department, and a service for booking a workplace if there is a need to come to the office to work. And the indication of office workload will help to make a decision about this.
We will tell you more about safety indication in the following posts.

🇷🇺 Офис и места — новый сервис нашего корпоративного портала One.
Это и карта офиса, где можно найти коллегу/переговорку/отдел, и сервис бронирования рабочего места, если есть необходимость приехать в офис поработать. А принять решение о безопастности этой затеи в 2021 году поможет индикация загруженности офиса. Подробнее о индикаторе эпидемиологической опасности мы расскажем в следующих постах.

dentsu russia
dentsu russia
we make products for brands and dentsu people

