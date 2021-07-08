🇬🇧 Office navigation and desk booking service is a new service of our corporate portal One.

This is both a map of the office where you can find a colleague/meeting room/department, and a service for booking a workplace if there is a need to come to the office to work. And the indication of office workload will help to make a decision about this.

We will tell you more about safety indication in the following posts.

****

🇷🇺 Офис и места — новый сервис нашего корпоративного портала One.

Это и карта офиса, где можно найти коллегу/переговорку/отдел, и сервис бронирования рабочего места, если есть необходимость приехать в офис поработать. А принять решение о безопастности этой затеи в 2021 году поможет индикация загруженности офиса. Подробнее о индикаторе эпидемиологической опасности мы расскажем в следующих постах.