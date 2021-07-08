🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Please Come: Shameless/Limitless Selected Posters & Texts 2008–2020 is a 536-page brick of a book. It charts the history of Shameless/Limitless, a Berlin promoter whose trajectory has paralleled (is responsible for?) the establishment of the most recent iteration of the city’s DIY music scene.
The book includes:
— 219 posters for shows, parties and events spread across 40 Berlin venues made by 130 designers, notable and newcomers alike.
— 24 guest texts which celebrate and shed light on the ethos of the S/L spirit, from buds including musicians (Alex Cameron, Molly Nilsson, Sean Nicholas Savage, infinite bisous, Jane Penny of TOPS, Farao, Sam Vance-Law +++) designers (Aisha Franz, Tabitha Swanson, Jason Harvey and Natalia Portnoy to name a few), kindred spirits and more.
— Over 100 original event promo texts.
— Posters for first or early shows from now-established artists (Alex Cameron, Better Person, Erika de Casier, Fatima al Qadiri, Ultraflex +++) to memorable nights with artists passing through town (Metronomy, Crack Cloud, Project Pablo, Pender Street Steppers, Handsome Furs, Geneva Jacuzzi, Homeshake) to recurring shows and parties with heavy hitters (Molly Nilsson, Mac DeMarco, Win Butler of Arcade Fire, Kirin J Callinan, Sean Nicholas Savage, TOPS) and, of course, much more.
— An interview between frequent contributor Norman Palm & S/L founder Kevin Halpin.
... and a couple more nice things, too.
Immerse yourself in the unique aesthetics of the Berlin DIY-club scene!
Please Come: Shameless/Limitless
Selected Posters & Texts 2008–2020
Publisher: Slanted Publishers
Editor: Kevin Halpin
Design: Norman Palm, fertig design
Production: Zille Sophie Bostinius
Release: July 2021
Volume: 536 pages
Format: 17 × 24 × 3.2 cm
Language: English
Printing: 4-color offset, Pinguin Druck
ISBN: 978-3-948440-26-8
Price: € 42.–
BUY: https://www.slanted.de/product/please-come-shameless-limitless