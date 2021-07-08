Privado Web illustrations - Non-personalized Ads

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hedra.ws series of illustrations made for © Privado internet search engine | All rights reserved 2021.
Illustration for a copy:
"It’s official. None of us likes personalized ads. Research has found that rather than engaging a buyer, personalized or ‘targeted’ ads put buyers off. It feels annoying and creepy when an ad pops up and follows you across the web. Privado never uses personalized ads. We respect your privacy, and so we only show ads that reflect what you are searching for."
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Follow me:
Instagram | @vdlivnica | @shenge_bana | @hedra.ws
Studios official site | www.Hedra.ws
Studios linkedin | https://www.linkedin.com/company/hedra-anateadoo