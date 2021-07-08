Privado Web illustrations - Non-personalized Ads

Hedra.ws series of illustrations made for © Privado internet search engine | All rights reserved 2021.

"It’s official. None of us likes personalized ads. Research has found that rather than engaging a buyer, personalized or ‘targeted’ ads put buyers off. It feels annoying and creepy when an ad pops up and follows you across the web. Privado never uses personalized ads. We respect your privacy, and so we only show ads that reflect what you are searching for."

