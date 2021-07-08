Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Privado Web illustrations - Non-personalized Ads

Privado Web illustrations - Non-personalized Ads world woman related recommended sell buying store internet engine digital cloud illustration browser search privacy web pop up target ads personalized
Hedra.ws series of illustrations made for © Privado internet search engine | All rights reserved 2021.

Illustration for a copy:
"It’s official. None of us likes personalized ads. Research has found that rather than engaging a buyer, personalized or ‘targeted’ ads put buyers off. It feels annoying and creepy when an ad pops up and follows you across the web. Privado never uses personalized ads. We respect your privacy, and so we only show ads that reflect what you are searching for."

