ANIRUDDH SINGH

Glassmorphism (Mobile Landing Page)

ANIRUDDH SINGH
ANIRUDDH SINGH
  • Save
Glassmorphism (Mobile Landing Page) branding typography app ux illustration ui design
Download color palette

Here's a mobile landing page for a kind of Social Media and Productivity platform-(Connekt) to engage with people while learning new things in day to day life.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
ANIRUDDH SINGH
ANIRUDDH SINGH

More by ANIRUDDH SINGH

View profile
    • Like