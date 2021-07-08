Vishu

Box Pattern created in CorelDraw

Vishu
Vishu
  • Save
Box Pattern created in CorelDraw graphic design vector pattern coreldraw
Download color palette

I created this pattern in CorelDraw. I simply drawn a square, filled color, and slightly changed it straightness with the help of transformation options. It was quite interesting for me to create this pattern.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Vishu
Vishu

More by Vishu

View profile
    • Like