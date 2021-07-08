Game Screen

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Folks! ✌️🥳
We have designed a game where you have to choose one of two colors and create strategies that require you to be in the minority to win.
Press "L" and enjoy shooting.
-
Have a project to discuss? Say hello:
sbilginer@gmail.com
-
Follow me