Сайт

Сайт design
Прошу не судить строго, ведь это мой первый опыт в создании дизайна сайта с попытками добровольного самостоятельного изучения. Дизайн сайта создавался на платформе Ukit (откровенно говоря не самая лучшая и удобная платформа, творческие возможности во многом ограничены).
Ссылка на сайт: https://avbas.ru/

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
