Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Iqbal Fahrezi

Music Landing Page

Iqbal Fahrezi
Iqbal Fahrezi
  • Save
Music Landing Page ux minimal app webdesign typography design branding uidesign colorful audio dark ui dark home page landing page music
Download color palette

Audiomack redesign landing page

Dont forget to comment down below and et me know your thoughts about my latest shot

thank you!

Iqbal Fahrezi
Iqbal Fahrezi

More by Iqbal Fahrezi

View profile
    • Like