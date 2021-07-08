Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Romain Bourdieux
Sorare

Sorare - Match view - Mobile - Exploration

Romain Bourdieux
Sorare
Romain Bourdieux for Sorare
  • Save
Sorare - Match view - Mobile - Exploration ui ux play jersey interface design system gaming game fantasy team football foot sport soccer app product design portugal germany
Download color palette

Hey Folks 👋 
Today a sneak peek of the research around the match view.

However the more interesting part is this one 👀 : This week we just open a lot of new positions (16 roles : product designer, graphic designer, full stack developer, etc.) Come help us create the best football experience in the world ⚽️🔥

Open positions here: https://lnkd.in/e5Y-x_Y

Sorare
Sorare
The global fantasy football

More by Sorare

View profile
    • Like