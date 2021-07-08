Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aysha akter

Food Delivery Mobile App

Aysha akter
Aysha akter
  • Save
Food Delivery Mobile App aysha ayshauiux illustration food delivery app food delivery food app design food app user interface esign user interface app app development app interface best app design mobile app design app design mobile app mobile
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is an work exploration for food delivery app . Here people will find their favorite food and they can order sitting at home. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -
ayshauiux@gmail.com

Aysha akter
Aysha akter

More by Aysha akter

View profile
    • Like