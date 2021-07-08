💊Online Medicine Delivery (App Onboarding )

Hello everyone 👋

I’m happy to share with you these Onboarding screens for Medicine Delivery App.

Check out the way we’ve designed a medicine delivery app. With this one, it’s possible to check the availability of medicines and get them delivered at the doorstep. Full App in coming soon!!!

Feel free to give feedback and comments.

Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!

👉 Tools

Figma,Photoshop

👉 Check out my Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin to see more if you like my work

We’re Ready to help you on your next generation futuristic project?

Connect with me : saadibnsayed21@gmail.com

If you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work. 🙏🏻